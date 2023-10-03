Kalu Hails FG For Earmarking N100bn For CNG Buses

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has lauded the agreement reached by the Federal Government and the organised labour which halted the planned industrial strike action, saying it saved the nation from going into economic shocks.

Kalu who gave the commendation in his opening remarks at Tuesday’s plenary session which he presided said dialogue and reasoning prevailed.

The Deputy Speaker also commended the Federal Government for accepting to vote N100 billion for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses for mass transit and 55,000 kits to kick start the autogas conversion programme amongst other issues.

Kalu who also felicitated Nigerians on the 63rd Independence anniversary as well as the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen on his 58th birthday also revealed the readiness of the legislature to synergise with the executive towards optimising the country’s oil production quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.

He said: “I wish to felicitate with the Nigerian Labour Congress and the federal government on the agreement to call off the strike. It shows that we have come to the age of reason, where dialogue and comprise work for our collective prosperity.

“I wish to commend major stakeholders who played major roles to ensure that this was achieved. It’s for our collective good. It’s the determination to find common ground for the interest of our economy and our people.

“Our economy cannot afford to take further shocks and if Labour had gone on with this strike, it would’ve given us a great shock as a nation.

“The federal government’s acceptance to vote N100 billion for CNG buses for mass transit and 55,000 kits to kick start auto gas conversion programme and other efforts, is the way to go and the conversation we should be encouraging in this House, as members of parliament, although we are three arms of government we are one government.

“It signifies the president’s willingness to engage in the productive sector of the economy.

“That actually, is the sustainable palliative we are talking about. It is also noteworthy that the third quarter macroeconomic reports show that our oil production has moved from 1.2m barrels to over 1.415 barrels per day while this gives hope, we must all be conscious that more needs to be done.

“The executive and the legislature must work in synergy to optimize our oil production quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.

“If we do that probably some of the issues we have faced in this country will be reduced. So the conversation of the parliament should be revolving around some of these issues going forward because we are supposed to be a solution hub.

“I wish to felicitate with Nigerians for our ability to celebrate the 63rd independence anniversary, as well as the Eid Maulud. This is the first time we are meeting the celebrations.

“Another significant thing that happened during this period was the birthday of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

“Let’s rise in honour of our past heroes who fought for our independence, for the Nigeria that we believe in, the unity of Nigeria, the peace and progress we desire. We stand for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria as a parliament, so help us God”.