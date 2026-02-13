Kalu Hails Dangote On Historic Refinery Milestone

Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the historic achievement of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in attaining and sustaining its full 650,000 barrels per day capacity on its Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Motor Spirit (MS) Block.

Describing the development as a landmark in Nigeria’s industrial evolution, the Senator representing Abia North, in a statement released from his media office yesterday evening said the milestone reflects visionary leadership, technical excellence, and unwavering commitment to national development.

“This is a defining moment for Nigeria and indeed Africa,” Kalu stated. To reach and sustain 650,000 barrels per day at full nameplate capacity is a global achievement that demonstrates engineering strength, operational discipline, and strategic foresight.” The former governor of Abia State recalled his recent visit to the refinery alongside South East senators, noting that what he saw during the tour convinced him that such a milestone was imminent.

“During my last visit with my distinguished colleagues from the South East, I was fully persuaded that this achievement was only a matter of time,” he said. “The scale of investment, the cutting-edge technology, and the professionalism of the team gave us confidence that Nigeria was on the verge of something historic.

I am delighted to see that vision now fully realised.” Senator Kalu emphasised that the refinery’s capacity to supply up to 75 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) daily will significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports, conserve foreign exchange, and strengthen energy security. He further noted that beyond domestic benefits, the refinery positions Nigeria as a strategic energy hub for West and Central Africa.