Kalu Hails A’Court For Upholding His Election

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has applauded the Court of Appeal for dismissing the petition of the Action Alliance (AA), which challenged his election of February 25, 2023, for Bende federal constituency of Abia state.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the state capital had in August, struck out the petition of AA because the party’s candidate in the election, Ifeanyi Chukwuka Igbokwe told the panel that he did not file any legal suit against Kalu and subsequently alleged impersonation.

The candidate later petitioned the police and the Department of the State Services (DSS), calling for the arrest and prosecution of his impersonators.

While the security agencies were yet to arrest the impersonators, the party filed an appeal on the matter.

Last week, Sahara Reporters published a report, alleging that Kalu was behind the petition to arrest the party leaders.

But on Sunday, October 15, Igbokwe at a press conference insisted he never filed an appeal against Kalu, urging the police to go after his impersonators.

In its ruling on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the appeal court struck out the matter, describing it as a mere academic exercise.

Upholding the deputy speaker’s election, the court further noted that the time limit provided by Section 285 of the Constitution on the appeal has elapsed, stating that it lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

In his reaction to the judgement, Kalu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu expressed gratitude to the judiciary for displaying the highest form of legal ingenuity in determining the case.

Ultimately, Kalu thanked God “for giving him victory in the election petitions brought against him.”

He also reiterated his commitment and dedication to duty, adding that “the judgement which has now marked the end to the legal voyages in the aftermath of the 2023 general has buoyed him up for better service to his Bende federal constituency and Nigeria in general.”