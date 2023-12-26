Kalu Greets SGF Akume At 70

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume as he marks his 70th birthday on December 27.

Kalu in a congratulatory message by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu described the former governor of Benue State as a consummate politician, patriot and democrat who’s committed to the development of Benue and Nigeria as a whole.

He also recalled that Akume served the country diligently as a Senator in the National Assembly, sponsoring landmark bills for the development of the country even as he attracted people-oriented projects to his constituency.

The Deputy Speaker also recalled his sterling performance as the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said that as the current SGF, Akume has continued to foster a good synergy between the presidency and bureaucracy to ensure the effective implementation of government policies.

Kalu also said that having been governor, Senator, minister and now SGF, Akume is one of the experienced, articulate political leaders who is driving the engine of good governance for the nation’s development.

He wished the SGF many more years in good health.