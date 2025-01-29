Kalu Greets SEDC Board Chair, Wogu At 60

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has congratulated former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement, Kalu said that the milestone has been significantly marked by dedication, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

Kalu acknowledged Chief Wogu’s patriotic spirit, modest achievements and contributions to the nation, describing them as remarkable.

The deputy speaker added that Chief Wogu’s recent appointment as the Board Chairman of the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC) by President Bola Tinubu further underscores his reputation as a respected leader and champion of regional development.

He said that Chief Wogu as a lawyer, former local government chairman, and two-term representative of Abia State at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission as commissioner, and minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has undoubtedly impacted and inspired countless individuals within the country.

Kalu prayed to God to grant Chief Wogu continued wisdom, longevity and good health.

“As we honour Chief Emeka Wogu, PhD on his 60th birthday, I pay tribute to his remarkable legacy, his selfless service to the nation, and his enduring impact on the lives of those around him.

“I celebrate his compassion and unwavering dedication to the good of our society. I wish him many more years of good health, happiness, and continued service to humanity. Congratulations, Nwadiala”, Kalu said.

