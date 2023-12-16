Kalu Greets Ex-President Buhari At 81

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated former President Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, on Saturday, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu described Buhari as a great leader who made invaluable contributions to the socio-political developments of Nigeria during his era both as a military Head of State and later President of the country.

He noted Buhari’s agricultural policies that revolutionalized rice production in Nigeria, saying it was to his credit that the country now produces the staple food in commercial quantities.

Kalu said that Buhari’s modest approach to life, simplicity, discipline and sense of decency were commendable.

Joining Nigerians from all walks of life to celebrate the elder statesman, Kalu prayed to God to continue to bless former President Buhari with long life and good health.