Kalu Fulfils Promise, Donates Books To UNICAL Law Faculty

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has fulfilled his promise to the University of Calabar (UNICAL) by donating a comprehensive collection of academic textbooks and law reports to the Faculty of Law library.

Kalu, an alumnus of the university, made the pledge earlier in 2025 when a delegation led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Florence Banku Obi, visited to invite him to deliver the institution’s 50th Anniversary and 37th Convocation Lecture.

During the visit, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Dr. Mike Otu, had informed the deputy speaker of the faculty’s pressing need for up-to-date academic resources—crucial for accreditation and fostering a conducive learning environment.

In a brief ceremony held on Friday at the university, the books were formally presented by Kalu’s Chief of Staff, Sam Hart, to Obi, alongside the deputy vice chancellors and other principal officers of the institution. Also present were the Dean of Law, Otu, and faculty members.

Kalu, in a message delivered at the event, emphasized that the donation was a personal mission to give back to the institution that shaped him.

“We return to sow into the same soil that nurtured us,” he stated.

“Inspired by the timeless words of Nelson Mandela, who said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ We are here not just to donate books, but to empower minds, to water the roots of knowledge and to fuel the future of legal scholarship.

“Education is not a charity; it is a strategy—a strategic weapon for equity, justice, and national transformation. For a faculty like ours, with a legacy of producing jurists, legislators, scholars, and advocates, investment in educational resources is essential. Without up-to-date legal texts and comprehensive law reports, we risk silencing the voices of the future before they even find their words.”

Receiving the donation, the Vice Chancellor praised Kalu’s commitment to the university, describing him as a “talk-and-do” alumnus.

“I recall when we visited him as part of the UNICAL@50 committee, I spoke about the challenges facing the faculty and our concerns about accreditation,” Prof. Obi said. “He assured us the Faculty of Law would not fail accreditation—and today, we are receiving the books he promised.

“These materials will go a long way in supporting our accreditation exercise and beyond. Our students and staff alike will benefit immensely. We are truly grateful.”

The ceremony was also attended by members of Kalu’s 1998 graduating class and current law students, who applauded the gesture and its potential impact on their academic journey.

