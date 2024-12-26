Kalu Felicitates Senator Akume On 71st Birthday

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has felicitated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu issued in Abuja, the deputy speaker described Senator Akume as a “master weaver” who has intricately threaded his life’s tapestry with service, dedication, and wisdom.

“Seventy-one orbits of the sun, and Senator George Akume’s star continues to shine bright,” Kalu noted.

The deputy speaker also acknowledged Senator Akume’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s development, highlighting his distinguished tenures as senator, governor of Benue State, and minister.

He commended Akume’s unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress, saying that bringing his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties has made him a pivotal figure in Nigeria’s politics.

Kalu expressed his heartfelt wishes for Senator Akume’s continued vitality, wisdom, and fulfilment in his service to the nation.

He prayed that Senator Akume’s legacy would forever inspire generations to come.

“I am deeply honoured to join in celebrating Senator Akume’s milestone birthday. May God’s blessings continue to abound in his life, granting him long life, wisdom, and robust health”, Kalu said.

