Kalu Felicitates Ex-Abia Gov, Orji On 75th Birthday

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated former Abia State Governor Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji on his 75th birthday.

Senator Orji, who represented Abia Central Senatorial District from 2015 to 2023, previously served as Governor of Abia State from 2007 to 2015.

In a message conveyed through his Special Adviser on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, Deputy Speaker Kalu praised Orji for reaching this milestone in sound health, happiness, and fulfillment.

Kalu described Senator Orji as a man of the people, an exceptional politician, and a parliamentarian par excellence. He acknowledged Orji as one of the pillars of the Fourth Republic, whose leadership laid a strong foundation for the socio-political and economic development of Abia State and Nigeria at large.

“Over the years, Chief T.A. Orji has lived a life worthy of emulation, positively impacting the lives of many citizens,” Kalu said, wishing the elder statesman many more years of good health and service.