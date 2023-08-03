Kalu Facilitates More Classroom Blocks In Abia North Schools

Communities in Abia North Senatorial District including Ovim, Itumbauzo and Abam have benefited from additional classroom blocks attracted by the Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Kalu attracted additional 3-blocks of classrooms with other facilities at Central School Amune Ovim in Isikwuato Local Government Area, Ubibia Primary School Itumbau- zo, in Bende Local Government Area, and Amaeke Abam Primary School in Arochukwu Local Government Area.

The classrooms, a federal intervention projects the former governor of Abia State attracted to his constituency, were equipped with chairs, tables and modern instructional tools to replace the dilapidated blocks of classrooms in the schools. A statement from Kalu’s media office on yesterday, noted that projects like these were ongoing across the five local government areas of the Senatorial district.

The statement reads: “As we speak, we have completed so many of them in Abia North Senatorial district as facilitated by Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. “The essence of this is to create a platform where pupils can learn in a conducive environment and develop knowledge that will enhance their education pursuit.”