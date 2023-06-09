New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Kalu Extols Virtues Of Late Senator Annie Okonkwo 

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1 minute read
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of foremost industrialist and politician, Senator Annie Okonkwo.

Kalu, who was shocked when he received the unfortunate news, lamented the demise of the businessman.

According to the former Governor, Okonkwo played a vital role in the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart and pain that I mourn the passing of Senator Annie Okonkwo, who represented Anambra Central Senatorial district in the sixth assembly.

“The late politician was humble, kind-hearted, credible, selfless and compassionate. His life was dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

“The late Senator will forever be remembered for his remarkable personal attributes. He will be greatly missed”.

Kalu while urging the Okonkwo family to uphold the worthy legacies of their late patriarch, prayed for eternal rest for the deceased.

The former Governor also conveyed his sincere condolences to the government and people of Anambra state over the painful loss.

