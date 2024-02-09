Kalu Extols Virtues of Late Asagba of Asaba, Edozien

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Commit- tee on Privatisation has commiserated with the government and people of Delta State over the passing of Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty Joseph Edozien. Acknowledging the exemplary leadership qualities of the late monarch, Kalu called on leaders to emulate the selfless attributes of the late traditional ruler.

The former governor emphasised that the late paramount ruler will be remembered for his wise and unbiased counsel on national issues, adding that the late Asagba left behind a worthy legacy. In a condolence message, Kalu stressed that the late monarch lived a fulfilled life dedicated to the service of humanity. He said: “The demise of the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty Joseph Edozien, is a huge loss to the nation.

“The late monarch contributed to nation building through various platforms. “He was an accomplished Nigerian who attained giant heights in all endeavours. “His reign brought unprecedented development to Asaba and Delta State in general. “The late traditional ruler will forever be remembered for his good deeds”. Kalu prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Asagba.