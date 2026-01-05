Kalu Expresses Sadness Over Niger Attack, Yobe Boat Mishap

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed profound sadness and grief over the recent deadly attack in Niger State and the tragic boat mishap in Yobe, describing the incidents as heartbreaking and a painful loss to the nation.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kalu condemned the violent attack on innocent citizens in Niger, calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to track down and apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the Government of Niger State, praying for the peaceful repose of the departed souls.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and with all those affected by this tragic incident. The nation mourns with you,” the deputy speaker said

Kalu urged strengthened intelligence gathering, community engagement, and coordinated security operations to prevent a recurrence.

He also mourned the victims of the boat mishap in Yobe state, which claimed several lives, describing the incident as heartbreaking and painful.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the people of Yobe state over the unfortunate incident.

Kalu urged relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of the mishap and take proactive measures to improve water transportation safety across the country in order to prevent future occurrences.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and asked God to grant comfort, strength and fortitude to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The deputy speaker reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to supporting measures aimed at improving national security and protecting lives and property across the country.