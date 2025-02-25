Share

In recognition of his parliamentary skills and contributions, Nigeria’s Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has been elected Chairman of the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) with Senator Christine Mwando Katempa (Democratic Republic of Congo) named Deputy Chairman.

The Chairmanship of the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee which is one of the highest positions zoned to the West African caucus of the parliament, was recently vacated by Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak (Ghana) following his nomination as Minister.

Fortune Zephania Charumbira, President of the Pan-African Parliament announced Kalu’s appointment during a session of the Pan-African Parliament on Tuesday in Midrand, South Africa.

Kalu’s emergence followed his nomination by the West African Caucus, which the plenary of the parliament then approved before the announcement by Chief Fortune Charumbira.

The nomination was conveyed in a letter by the West African Caucus Chairman, Alhagie Mbow (the Gambia), which recognized his work at the Nigerian parliament, the ECOWAS parliament and the IPU where he is also leading a steering committee.

The letter which was read on the floor of the parliament by the President of PAP, Fortune Charumbira, described Kalu who is the leader of the Nigerian Delegation to PAP as “the most qualified person for the job and has been unanimously endorsed by the regional Caucus to replicate his good works at the ECOWAS in PAP.

“The impact of Kalu’s parliamentary work has been similarly recognised internationally by supranational bodies like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament.”

According to information available on its website, the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), also known as the African Parliament, is the legislative body of the African Union (AU).

“Established in March 2004, its primary goal is to ensure the full participation of African peoples and their grassroots organizations in governance and economic integration across the continent.

The PAP is composed of up to 275 members representing the 55 AU member states. Each member state can send up to five representatives, including at least one woman, who are selected by their national legislatures.

The Parliament exercises oversight, advisory, and consultative powers, with the long-term aim of evolving into an institution with full legislative authority, elected through universal suffrage

The Kalu-led Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee has swung into action after his nomination with “consideration of the PAP 2026 proposed budget” listed on the order paper.

Share

Please follow and like us: