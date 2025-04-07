Kalu Demands Swift Prosecution Of Expatriates, Police’s Killers In Abia

Share

The Senate Committee Chairman on the South East Development Commission (SEDC) and Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Senator Orji Kalu, has called on the Inspector General of Police and Abia State Government to ensure an immediate arrest of the killers of two Chinese nationals and a police inspector in the state.

The victims were said to have been killed by gunmen who laid ambush on a convoy transporting the expatriates and their police escort to a mining site in Isuikwato, Abia State.

Kalu, in a signed statement issued from his media office yesterday, condemned the unfortunate incident. In the statement, the former governor expressed dismay over what he termed deliberate and unprovoked attacks on the expatriates and security officials. The statement said: “Despite our rigorous efforts to end insecurity, crimes persist.

I condemn this unfortunate and unprovoked attack that took the lives of two Chinese expatriates, a policeman and left several others injured near the Huan Cheng Mining Quarry site located at Agukwu Amaya, in the Ndundu community of Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia North Senatorial District.

“I call on the Inspector General of police, other relevant security agencies and authorities in the state to immediately arrest the killers and prosecute them accordingly. Appropriate measures should also be in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such an incident.”

Kalu extended his condolences to the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China and the affected families and called on security agencies to intensify their efforts to protect citizens and expatriates especially now that the country needs intense economic growth and development.

