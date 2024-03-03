Kalu, Dare, Obaseki, Elegbeleye, Others Applaud Sportsville Awards

It was praises galore by recipients of the 4th Sportsville Awards that took place at the Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos, on Friday, March 1, with most of them applauding the organisers for standing on integrity in coming to conclusion with the awardees.

Former Abia State governor and current senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Orji Kalu, former minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, among others commended the organisers while saying the award will propel the awardees to perform better.

Sunday Dare, who despite losing his mother same day, was present at the event and and was honoured alongside others for their contributions to sports development in Nigeria. Other eminent sports personalities were also rewarded for their various contributions to the growth of sports in the country.

Dare got awarded as ‘Sports Administrator of the Year’, while Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo was honoured for providing a state-of-the-art sporting complex, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin City.

Kalu and Olusegun Runsewe, President of Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), got special recognition awards respectively. Others are Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Gbenga Elegbeleye; former president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba and Igoche Mark.

Also on the award list was Eddington Kuejubola, a one-time coordinator of the Super Eagles; as well as ace sports journalist and FIFA recognised World Cup attendee, Kunle Solaja, who both got special recognition awards. Sam Ocheho, President of Handball Federation, got an award for his land- mark achievements in development of handball in Nigeria.

The long list of awardees also has Hajiya Zainab Saleh, for pioneering the promotion of women in Karate in Nigeria, while Mrs Hauwa-Kulu Akinyemi, a retired director, got recognised for her prowess in sports administration at the Federal Ministry of Sports.

Uyi Akpata, President of Nigeria Cricket Federation, got an award for championing the growth of Cricket in Nigeria, while Francis Orbih, President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Jenkins Alumona and Chikelue Iloe- nyosi also got rewarded for efforts in their various fields.