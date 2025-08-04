Kalu Congratulates D’Tigress On Historic AfroBasket Triumph

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated the nation’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their historic victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship, where they clinched their fifth consecutive title.

D’Tigress extended their dominance in African women’s basketball on Sunday, defeating Mali 78-64 in the Ivory Coast to win a record fifth consecutive FIBA AfroBasket Women’s title.

Kalu, in a statement, hailed the team’s remarkable display of resilience, determination, and teamwork, describing them as an inspiration to the girl child.

The deputy speaker also commended the Coach, Rena Wakama and the crew for their outstanding leadership and strategic execution, adding that their superb performance throughout the competition has made Nigeria proud.

‎The deputy speaker said, “History Made Again by our Women! Big Congratulations to our incredible Dtigress on winning the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title and becoming the first country in Africa to win this title 5 times consecutively.

“With this resounding victory over Mali, these women have made us all proud as a nation. What a moment for Nigeria, and what a legacy. Another reminder that our women are ready to take our nation to greater heights.

“Kudos to Coach Rena Wakama and the entire team for flying our flag high and qualifying us directly for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin. We are confident that you will come home with the trophy.”