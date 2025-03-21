Kalu Congratulates Coventry On Historic Election As IOC President

Share

Forbes-rated billionaire and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated Kirsty Coventry on her historic election as the first African and first female President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Kalu, in a statement signed yesterday from Washington DC, hailed Coventry’s achievement as a ground-breaking moment for Africa and global sports leadership.

“History has been made with Kirsty Coventry’s election as IOC President. Her dedication, resilience, and passion for sport have now positioned Africa at the pinnacle of global sports administration.

This is a proud moment for our continent, and I have no doubt she will lead the IOC with excellence,” Kalu stated. Coventry’s election took place yesterday in Greece, two decades after she won her first Olympic gold at the Athens 2004 Games.

The 41-yearold Zimbabwean, a two-time Olympic champion in the 200m backstroke, now embarks on an eight-year term at the helm of the IOC, with the possibility of a four-year extension.

Reflecting on her journey, Coventry expressed her gratitude, saying: “This is an extraordinary moment. As a nine-yearold girl, I never thought that I would stand up here one day, getting to give back to this incredible movement of ours.”

The ranking Nigerian lawmaker and successful business mogul, emphasised that Coventry’s rise is a beacon of hope for African athletes and administrators, reaffirming the continent’s potential in shaping global sport.

He also pledged his continued support for initiatives that promote Africa’s representation in international sporting bodies

