Kalu Condoles Abia, Niger Govts Over Aba Billboard Tragedy, Mokwa Floods

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the governments and people of Abia and Niger states following the recent billboard collapse in Aba and the devastating floods in Mokwa Local Government Area.

A large billboard located along the Aba-Owerri Road collapsed during a heavy downpour, killing a tricycle passenger and injuring several others. In a separate incident, severe flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, claimed several lives and destroyed property.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu sympathized with the families of the victims and called on relevant stakeholders to take proactive steps to prevent similar tragedies.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones and those whose properties were destroyed in these tragic incidents,” Kalu said.

“May the Almighty grant succor to the affected families and communities, and may the relevant authorities provide timely support and relief to those in need. We stand in solidarity with the people of Abia and Niger states during this difficult time.

“As we mourn the loss of lives and property, it is imperative that we learn from these incidents and take proactive measures to prevent future occurrences.”

The Deputy Speaker also called for thorough investigations into the causes of both incidents and advocated for a comprehensive review of urban planning and infrastructure development policies.

“I urge the relevant agencies to conduct thorough investigations and ensure that those found culpable are held accountable,” he stated.

“There is a pressing need for a comprehensive review of our urban planning and infrastructure development policies to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and build more resilient cities.”

Kalu further urged government agencies to provide immediate relief to the victims and support the affected communities.

“I call on the relevant government agencies to provide emergency funding, relief materials, and technical assistance to help the affected states recover,” he added.

“We must prioritize investments in infrastructure, disaster risk reduction, and emergency management to build a safer and more resilient nation.

“Once again, I extend my deepest sympathies to the people of Abia and Niger states. May we emerge stronger and more united in the face of adversity. May God bless our great nation.”

