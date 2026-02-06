Kalu Condemns Kwara, Katsina, Benue Killings, Seeks Urgent Security Action

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has condemned the recent killings in Kwara, Katsina, and Benue States, describing the attacks as senseless, barbaric, and unacceptable.

Kalu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property resulting from the violent incidents, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and affected communities.

He urged security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering and deploy decisive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Noting that President Bola Tinubu and the parliament have and will continue to give the Armed Forces the necessary support aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture, the deputy speaker further urged community leaders and residents to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information that would help prevent further attacks.

He prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.