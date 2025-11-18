Kalu Condemns Kebbi Attack, Urges Security Agencies To Rescue Schoolgirls

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has condemned the attack on the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, which left the vice-principal dead and 25 students abducted by suspected armed bandits.

Kalu also condemned the killing of Brigadier-General M. Uba during a reported ambush by suspected terrorists in Borno State.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, the Deputy Speaker described the attacks as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” emphasizing that the kidnapping of schoolgirls is not only an assault on innocent children but also a direct attack on the right to education, safety, and human dignity.

He noted that the perpetrators have inflicted trauma on victims and families while attempting to instill fear in the community and disrupt the children’s education.

Kalu called on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of the abducted girls and to bring the perpetrators to justice. He also urged authorities to apprehend the killers of the Brigadier-General and ensure they face the full weight of the law.

Expressing sympathy for the victims’ families, Kalu prayed for the safe return of the girls.

“Our thoughts remain with the families. We call on security agencies to move with urgency, precision, and unwavering commitment to secure the immediate and safe release of all the abducted girls.

The protection of children remains an absolute priority, and every available resource should be deployed to ensure their rescue,” he said.