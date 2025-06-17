Kalu Condemns Benue Killings, Urges Security Collaboration

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has strongly condemned the killings in Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, describing the attacks as barbaric, disturbing, and utterly unacceptable.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, Kalu called on security agencies to intensify collaboration and act decisively to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous crimes.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and the Benue State Government, pledging the full support of the House of Representatives to assist the federal and state governments through legislative measures to restore peace and security.

As part of this commitment, the Deputy Speaker noted that the House Committee on Constitution Review on Monday convened a national dialogue on the security architecture, engaging key stakeholders to address constitutional challenges impeding effective delivery of security mandates.

Kalu expressed optimism that the ongoing constitution amendment process—focused on security and policing reforms—would strengthen inter-agency collaboration, improve intelligence sharing, bolster border security, and promote regional stability through a unified approach to national security.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the victims and comfort for their families.

“The recent incident in Yelewata, Benue State, is not only disturbing but deeply disheartening,” he said. “The barbaric killing of members of the community is utterly unacceptable. I strongly condemn this wicked act carried out by unidentified individuals.

“I join Mr. President in calling on security agencies to collaborate and act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Yelewata and the Government of Benue State. As efforts continue to address the root causes and prevent future occurrences, may the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

