Kalu Condemns Abduction Of Students In Niger Catholic School

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has condemned the abduction of several students at St. Mary’s Papiri Private Catholic Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Describing the incident as “worrisome and deeply troubling,” Kalu decried the continued attacks on educational institutions across the country.

He urged security agencies to deploy every necessary skill, intelligence, and operational strategy to ensure the safe rescue of the students and the arrest of their abductors.

Expressing sympathy to the Niger State Government and families of the victims, the Deputy Speaker reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to provide the legislative support and interventions needed to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.