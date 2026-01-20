Kalu Commissions Power Project In Abia, Restores Light After 23 Years

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commissioned a rehabilitated power line project that has restored electricity to Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, ending 23 years of darkness in the area.

The project also reconnected Uzuakoli and Ozuitem towns to the national grid and is expected to revive small-scale businesses, cottage industries, and factories in the region.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Bende, Kalu noted that the communities had relied on solar electricity and generators since 2002 to power their homes and businesses.

He expressed joy over the development and called on residents to protect the new electrical installations.

“No acts of vandalism will be tolerated,” he warned, urging Presidents-General of autonomous communities, traditional rulers, and youths to form vigilante groups to safeguard the assets.

Kalu emphasized the project’s economic and social benefits: “We thank God for this worthy development. Darkness has vanished in Bende. In the last 24 years, it’s been either solar or a generator. I have tried in the past to make this happen, but it failed. This time, I insisted it must work, even though it cost us so much. This will revive small-scale businesses, and cottage industries and factories will spring up.”

He concluded: “The Presidents-General of all autonomous communities, the traditional rulers, and youths should form a vigilante group to protect the installations and make Bende safer. We will not take it lightly with anyone caught vandalizing the assets.”