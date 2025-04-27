Kalu Commissions Major Projects In Abia

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commissioned several development projects in Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The projects, which include blocks of classrooms, offices, roads, and boreholes, are part of the Deputy Speaker’s efforts to enhance the quality of life for residents of the area.

In the education sector, the commissioned projects included the reconstruction of a three-classroom block with two offices at Okopedi Community Primary School in Itumbauzo Ward; the construction of a three-classroom block with an office at Etitiulo Primary School, Bende; the reconstruction of a three-classroom block with two offices at Bende Secondary Grammar School; and the reconstruction of a four-classroom block with two offices at Central School, Bende. Another three-classroom block with two offices was also reconstructed at the same Central School, Bende, alongside a similar project at Community Primary School, Bende—all in Bende Ward.

In addition, he commissioned the 2-kilometre Ndiokorieukwu Road, the 1-kilometre Bende Market-Amaogwu-Agbomiri Ring Road, and the 800-metre Okputong-Ndiekeugo Road, all in Bende Ward.

In Uzuakoli Ward, the Deputy Speaker commissioned a newly constructed six-classroom block with two offices and conveniences at Uzuakoli Boys Secondary School, as well as the reconstruction of a four-classroom block at LG Amamba/Agbozu Primary School.

He also commissioned the 1-kilometre Okwu-Amuhie Road, the 2-kilometre Ihemba Road in Uzuakoli Ward, and a solar-powered industrial borehole at Amamba, all within Uzuakoli Ward.

Speaking at the events, Kalu informed his constituents that the projects were made possible through the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which provided the necessary funding.

He stated that the commissioned projects would significantly impact the residents of Itumbauzo, Bende, and Uzuakoli Wards, noting that the new classrooms and offices would offer a conducive learning environment for students, while the roads would enhance accessibility and boost economic activities.

Kalu urged the people to continue supporting President Tinubu, assuring them of more democracy dividends.

He said: “Education got me where I am today. If I didn’t go to school, I wouldn’t have the opportunity to be standing before you. Education is important. That’s why I want the next generation to also go to school. I want them to be comfortable while in class.”

“We must do everything possible to help people in rural areas to access education. President Bola Tinubu is trying. He has pumped a lot of money into education—the highest since the creation of Nigeria. I urge you to continue supporting this government that has done, and is still doing, so much for Ndi Igbo and Nigerians in general.”

Residents of the areas expressed gratitude to the Deputy Speaker for the projects, describing them as a game-changer for their communities.

Share