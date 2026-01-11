Kalu Commissions 1000kva Solar Powered Electricity In Abia

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has commissioned a 1000KVA solar-powered electricity project in Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.

Addressing the community during the commissioning, Kalu emphasized the importance of community involvement in the success of the project.

The solar power project is designed to serve the community for a long time, with a battery life of up to 25 years.

The project involves generating electricity at a central point and distributing it through transformers located across the community.

Kalu appealed to the community to cooperate and provide access to land and transformers to ensure the success of the project, emphasizing the need for community cooperation to sustain the project and ensure its benefits are felt by all.

He revealed that he built the solar farm on his own personal land when they refused to make one available.

Highlighting the challenges faced in connecting Bende to the national grid, including the cost of repairing and replacing faulty transformers, the deputy speaker, however, announced that work is currently ongoing to reconnect communities such as Uzuakoli, Ozuitem and Bende headquarters to the national grid from Alaoji power station.

He said: “This one is 1000KVA, and another 1000KVA is coming, and they are going to be spread across the Bende community.

We have registered the whole thirteen wards in Bende Federal Constituency to receive a project like this, but we are still waiting for them to give us land.

The federal government needs a location to site them. This one will serve us and will not break down for a very long time.