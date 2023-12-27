Kalu Commiserates With Ondo Govt Over Akeredolu’s Demise

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatization, Dr Orji Kalu has described the passing of Governor of Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu as a huge loss to the country.

Kalu stressed that the late politician was bold, courageous, fearless and selfless, adding that he was an accomplished Nigerian, who was well-known in the legal profession and political circle.

The former Governor noted that the late Akeredolu contributed immensely to nation-building through various platforms.

While urging the Akeredolu family to uphold the remarkable legacies of their late patriarch, Kalu acknowledged the outstanding leadership qualities of the late politician.

He said “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I commiserate with the government and people of Ondo state over the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“The late politician carved a niche for himself in the legal profession and politics.

“He was outstanding in various endeavours. The late politician played invaluable roles in the growth and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.

“He was indeed an accomplished Nigerian in all ramifications. The late legal luminary will no doubt be missed for his counsel on national issues.

“He will be remembered for his worthy deeds”.

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late Akeredolu.