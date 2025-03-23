Kalu Commends Tinubu’s Education Agenda

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to education, citing the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act as a significant milestone.

He made this remark while delivering a lecture at the 37th Convocation Ceremony and 50th Anniversary of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, titled “Our Gown in Town and in Cyberspace: Sustainable and Human-Centred Education, The Mandate of Our Universities, 2025-2075.”

Kalu emphasized the importance of education in achieving President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said aims to drive economic growth, infrastructure development, healthcare, agriculture, and digital innovation.

“President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda envisions a future driven by economic growth, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and digital innovation.

“As the president aptly stated, ‘Education is that light at the end of the tunnel; no matter how sluggish you move, it will give you the light and the hope.’

“I couldn’t agree more. Education is the great equalizer—the bridge between potential and progress—yet financial barriers have long kept many talented Nigerians from reaching it.”

Kalu noted that on April 3, 2024, President Tinubu signed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, a transformative policy designed to remove financial obstacles.

“This Act provides interest-free loans, repayable only after employment, with special provisions for the disadvantaged, ensuring that every capable student has a fair chance to succeed,” he added.

The Deputy Speaker also highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a success story, noting that it disbursed ₦23 billion in loans to 94,000 students in 2023.

He further pointed out that the federal budget for education has seen significant increases under President Tinubu’s administration.

₦1.54 trillion was allocated to education in 2024, surpassing the ₦1.08 trillion allocated in 2023.

The recently passed 2025 federal budget allocated ₦2.52 trillion to education, marking a 133.33% increase in educational investment.

“This milestone has not only improved access to education but also reaffirmed our commitment to empowering our youth,” Kalu stated.

