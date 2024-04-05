Kalu Commends Tinubu For Signing Students’ Loans Bill Into Law

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving expeditious assent to the Students’ Loans (Access To Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2024.

The repealed Student Loan Act of 2023, had some defects which hinged on the governance and management, purpose of the loans, eligibility criteria for applicants, method of application, repayment provisions, and recovery of the loans.

Ultimately, the amended act which President Tinubu signed into law on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, seeks to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu applauded the President for doing the needful.

He said that the piece of legislation stems from a conscious effort of the national assembly to expand access to higher education having recognized that “In Nigeria, we are acutely aware of the challenges that young people face regarding access to quality education”.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the act now serves as a beacon of hope for countless young Nigerians who hitherto had limited or no access to a university education because of their economic circumstances.

Kalu said that the law will definitely open doors to new possibilities and also empower individuals to contribute meaningfully to our nation’s development.

The Deputy Speaker who also represents the Bende federal constituency of Abia State said that by signing the bill into law, both President Tinubu and the National Assembly have collectively prioritized inclusivity and equity in higher education to unleash the full potential of the youth and cultivate a generation of leaders equipped to address the multifaceted challenges facing the country.

Emphasizing that the law touches on the yearnings of a teeming Nigerian youth for education, Kalu commended the President for incorporating it into the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.

The Deputy Speaker therefore charged the students and the youth to take advantage of the law and pursue their university education to help them secure a brighter future and also contribute to the development of the Nigerian society.