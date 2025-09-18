Kalu Champions African Digital Trade Multilateralism At WTO-IPU

Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has underscored the pivotal role of parliaments in advancing multilateralism through digital trade.

Speaking at the World Trade Organization–Inter-Parliamentary Union (WTO-IPU) Steering Committee during the WTO Public Forum 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland, Kalu addressed the theme, “Promoting Multilateralism Through Digital Trade: What Role for Parliaments?” He described digital trade as a defining governance challenge of our time, shaping the daily reality of entrepreneurs and the future opportunities for youth.

Kalu highlighted Africa’s proactive approach to regional multilateralism through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and its Protocol on Digital Trade, aiming to establish a harmonized and integrated digital market.

Citing Nigeria’s legislative initiatives, including the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023 and the forthcoming National Digital Economy Bill, Kalu emphasized that African parliaments are actively legislating the future of digital trade.

He said:

“The digital economy is no longer a distant promise; it is the daily reality of our entrepreneurs and the horizon of opportunity for our youth. Through AfCFTA and its Protocol on Digital Trade, we are building our own regional multilateralism—a blueprint for a harmonized, integrated digital market. But blueprints alone do not build houses. Success depends on the laws we pass, the trust we create, and the predictability we guarantee. In Nigeria, the Data Protection Act safeguards privacy, while the forthcoming Digital Economy Bill will anchor e-commerce and investment in legal certainty. Across Africa, parliaments are not spectators; we are legislating the future. Rules without enforcement are illusions. For smaller economies, a binding, two-tier dispute settlement system is not optional; it is survival.”

Kalu proposed three key steps for coordinated action: the establishment of a legislative tracking mechanism, concrete WTO support for AfCFTA implementation to deepen Africa’s digital trade, and the development of a model digital trade legislative toolkit with UNCTAD and ITC to equip parliaments with best-practice laws for a pro-development digital economy.

He called for collective action among parliamentarians, stressing that digital trade should serve as a bridge linking trust, opportunity, and inclusivity, rather than creating new divides.