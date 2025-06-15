Kalu Celebrates SEDC MD Mark Okoye On Birthday

Share

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the Managing Director of the Commission, Mark Okoye Jnr.

In a goodwill message posted on his official social media platform on Sunday, Senator Kalu described Okoye as a “dear brother” and commended his commitment to the goals of the newly established Commission, which is focused on revitalizing the South-East region.

“Happy birthday to my dear brother and Managing Director of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Hon. Mark Okoye Jnr. May your day be filled with joy, and may the year ahead bring you continued success and fulfillment in your important work,” Kalu wrote.

He praised Okoye’s leadership, noting that his youthful energy and passion for regional transformation are already making a tangible impact.

Kalu further assured the SEDC boss of the continued support of the Senate Committee in advancing development efforts across the region.

The former governor, a long-standing advocate for regional growth and unity, emphasized the importance of collaborative leadership between the Commission and legislators in addressing the socio-economic challenges facing the South-East.

