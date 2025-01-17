Kalu Celebrates Pa Bisi Akande At 86

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu on Friday congratulated Pa Bisi Akande, a renowned elder statesman and former Governor of Osun State, on his 86th birthday.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, Kalu acknowledged Pa Akande’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s national development as well as his exemplary leadership and commitment to the country’s progress.

He noted Pa Akande’s role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that as one of the founding fathers of the party, the elder statesman has played a commendable part in shaping Nigeria’s democracy.

Kalu also commended Pa Akande’s efforts in promoting peace, particularly his contribution to the unveiling of Peace In South East (PISE-P) in December 2023.

Expressing his deepest gratitude to God for Pa Akande’s remarkable longevity, the Deputy Speaker offered a heartfelt prayer for the blessing of continued good health and vitality.

