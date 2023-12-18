Kalu celebrates Buhari @ 81

Senator Orji Kalu has described the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari as a selfless and patriotic statesman with passion for nation-building. The Dan Baiwan of Daura acknowledged the contribution of the for- mer military ruler to the growth and development of Nigeria. Kalu stressed Buhari’s humility and patriotism, saying Buhari has served the country meritoriously in various capacities.

The ex-Abia State Governor said: “On be- half of the people of Abia North senatorial district, I congratulate former President Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birthday. “The former President is an accomplished Nigerian with an uncommon passion for nation-building, which he has consistently demonstrated in and out of public office. “He is known for his integrity, simplicity and patriotism. “The former Presi- dent’s leadership qualities and disposition to life are commendable and worthy of emulation”. Kalu prayed for a lon- ger life for Buhari.