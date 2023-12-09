Kalu Celebrates Akpabio On 61st Birthday

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has felicitated the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his 61st birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu lauded Akpabio’s democratic credentials, saying that his patriotic zeal, dedication and commitment to the Nigerian project are commendable.

He said that Akpabio who was a two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State, former minority leader of the 8th Senate and minister of Niger Delta Affairs in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has brought his wealth of experience to bear in his legislative duties since his election and assumption of office as President of the Senate.

Kalu stressed that the political trajectories and exemplary leadership of the Senate President have elevated the institution of the Senate, especially the 10th National Assembly.

He added that as a team player, Akpabio has forged an unusual synergy between the Executive and the Legislative arms, aimed at deepening the democratic processes for the good of the country.

The Deputy Speaker assured that with the legislative prowess of the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, the legislature will work assiduously to give Nigeria and Nigerians the needed legislation that will revolutionize the economy and engender good governance.

Kalu also recalled that Akpabio’s recent election into the executive committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Angola which broke the 59-year-old jinx of Nigeria’s exclusion in the global parliamentary body lends credence to his legislative wizardry and acumen.

Kalu who thanked God for His Grace also prayed to Him to continue to bless the Senate President with long life in good health, guide, protect and direct him as he presides over the affairs of the Senate for the well-being of all Nigerians.

“I salute the political sagacity of the Senate President. I also hail the uncommonness of his legislative inputs. As a former governor, it’s on record that he did a lot to transform both the economy and the business landscapes of Akwa Ibom State. His legacies are there to speak for him.

“His Excellency, the uncommon President of the 10th Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio is a visionary leader. I have no iota of doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the mandate of the Senate and the institution of the National Assembly in general. I wish him God’s unlimited blessings and a happy 61st birthday”, Kalu said.