Kalu Canvasses Support For Economic Reforms, Reserved Seats Bill At Harvard

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged Nigerians to support the ongoing economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, as well as the reserved seats bill currently before the National Assembly.

Kalu made the appeal during an interactive session with the 2025/2026 cohort of Nigerians at the Harvard Kennedy School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States.

The Deputy Speaker described President Tinubu as an “intentional and deliberate leader” who is committed to charting a clear direction for Nigeria through bold reforms.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an intentional, deliberate leader who knows the direction he is headed and is taking steps to move the country there. That is the truth, and I say this without sounding political. Even if I were not a member of the ruling party, I would still say the same,” Kalu said.

He acknowledged that leaders are often judged differently but maintained that reformers must consistently seek knowledge and innovation to leave enduring legacies.

On the reserved seats bill, which he sponsored, Kalu explained that it seeks to create space for women in governance as part of broader efforts to deepen inclusivity and representation in Nigeria’s development.

He commended Nigerians in the diaspora, noting that despite being outside the country, they remain committed to contributing to national progress.

“What this bill seeks to do is to create a space for women. You are thinking home, and it is an advantage for Nigeria that those outside the shores of Nigeria have not forgotten the country,” he said.