Kalu Calls For Strategic Economic Policies To Drive Natl Growth

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representing, Benjamin Kalu has emphasized the need for deliberate and strategic economic policies to accelerate Nigeria’s development and enhance its global standing.

Kalu made the call in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council/Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, led by its Director-General, Adeniyi Adeyemi.

Highlighting the role of the legislature in shaping economic growth, Kalu urged the Council to collaborate closely with the 10th House of Representatives to formulate robust policies that serve Nigeria’s interests and foster global peace and prosperity.

“By working closely with us in the 10th House of Representatives, we can craft robust policies that not only advance our national interests but also promote regional and international peace and prosperity,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker underscored the importance of building resilient economies capable of withstanding global fluctuations, while investing in strategic partnerships that enhance Nigeria’s global influence.

“I encourage you to focus on building resilient economies that can withstand global fluctuations while also investing in partnerships that enhance our influence and support our strategic goals abroad,” Kalu added.

He also noted that Nigeria’s legislative framework ensures legal safeguards, transparency, and equitable treatment—key elements for fostering investor confidence and building trust with international stakeholders.

“As we know, this legislative framework promotes legal safeguards, ensures transparency, and guarantees equitable treatment, which are essential pillars for building a climate of trust and confidence among international stakeholders.”

Kalu pointed to recent international recognition of Nigeria’s economic reforms, citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projection that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 3.3% in 2025, despite global headwinds.

He also referenced Fitch Ratings’ recent upgrade of Nigeria’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) from ‘B-’ to ‘B’ with a stable outlook.

The upgrade, he said, reflects growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic trajectory and reform agenda, which includes exchange rate liberalisation, monetary tightening, ending deficit monetisation, and removal of fuel subsidies.

“These reforms have improved policy coherence and credibility, reduced economic distortions, and significantly lowered near-term risks to macroeconomic stability,” Kalu stated.

Earlier in his remarks, Adeniyi Adeyemi said the Council was at the National Assembly to seek strategic collaboration in the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“We identified that the National Assembly is a strategic partner in achieving the agenda of Mr. President. That’s the reason why we are here,” Adeyemi said.

“As the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, we serve Mr. President through evidence-based research on economic policy and implementation. In order to achieve this, we need the collaboration of the National Assembly.”

He also revealed plans for Nigeria to host a World Investment Summit from November 10 to 14, 2025, aimed at attracting foreign investors and solidifying Nigeria’s position as a preferred destination for investment.

“We are here to intimate you about our foreign investors to stabilise our economy which we are facilitating to Nigeria,” he added.

