Kalu Brokers Peace Between FG, Contractors

House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has successfully mediated an end to the standoff between the federal government and indigenous contractors, whose protest in Abuja followed months of unpaid dues.

Appointed Chairman of the House Special Committee on Budget Implementation by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Kalu convened an expanded meeting with over 80 contractors and their leadership, alongside key government officials, including Finance Minister Wale Edun and Accountant-General Shamseldeen Ogunjimi.

After a four-hour dialogue, Kalu announced that a mutually beneficial agreement had been reached, with payments to contractors set to begin Monday, September 8, 2025. He also confirmed subsequent meetings later this month to review progress and ensure smooth implementation.

“We met with Finance Minister, Minister of Budget and Planning, Accountant-General of the Federation, and House representatives. We engaged for over four hours, developed a strategy, and everyone left satisfied. Payments will commence immediately after Monday’s resumption at the Central Bank,” Kalu said.

Minister Edun praised Kalu’s intervention, noting that the dialogue produced a clear timeline and orderly plan for clearing payment backlogs. Accountant-General Ogunjimi corroborated, confirming that payments will start Monday and continue systematically.

The leadership of the Association of Indigenous Contractors of Nigeria expressed satisfaction with the resolutions, hailing the Deputy Speaker’s role in averting further disruptions and demonstrating the effectiveness of dialogue in resolving disputes.