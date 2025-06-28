Kalu Brings Solar Factory To Igbere

The South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria are set to benefit from a new alternative energy option as the foundation stone for the first-ever solar panel manufacturing factory in the area was laid in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The initiative, like the cashew processing factory before it, is being spearheaded by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District and former Governor of Abia State.

The project, under the banner of Igbere Renewable Energy Nigeria Ltd, is expected to begin full operations by the end of April 2026.

Once operational, the factory is projected to become Nigeria’s leading hub for solar production, offering high-quality solar energy products to meet the country’s growing demand for clean and renewable energy. It is also expected to create employment opportunities and stimulate the local economy.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony, prominent businessman and Igbere indigene, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, lauded Senator Kalu’s consistent efforts in attracting major investments to Abia State.

Describing Kalu as “the only politician with the highest volume of personal investments in Abia,” Ukaegbu noted that the solar factory is a potential game changer that would benefit communities such as Igbere, Alayi, Item, Abiriba, and many others.

He also highlighted Senator Kalu’s other private sector investments, including Sun Heaven Hotel Umuahia, a cashew processing factory in Igbere, a metal conversion factory, a paper conversion plant in Aba, Sun FM radio stations in Igbere and Aba, and an ongoing university project in Igbere.

“These projects reflect Senator Kalu’s deep commitment to grassroots development and economic empowerment,” Ukaegbu said.

“With this solar factory and several ongoing projects, Senator Kalu is not just leading in public service but also redefining what it means to bring development home. His efforts continue to position Abia North as a hub for industry, innovation, and opportunity.”