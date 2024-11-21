Kalu Briefs Govs On Constitution Review

Share

Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu yesterday, briefed state governors on the ongoing constitutional amendment. Kalu who is Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, made presentation before the governors at their monthly meeting.

The governors were also briefed by the Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa on the implementation of the education policy.

The meeting, which started at about 9 PM and ended in the early hours of Thursday, was briefed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days, 2024 held in Morocco.

The state chief executives were equally briefed on royalties accounts reconciliation and debt net off, as well as an update on stamp duty. It was gathered that a communiqué will be issued today.

