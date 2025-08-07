Kalu Bags PhD In Policy, Strategic Studies From Gowon University

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Policy and Strategic Studies from Yakubu Gowon University, formerly the University of Abuja.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, already holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and a Master of Laws (LL.M) from the University of Calabar and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Laws (LL.D).

A prolific legislator with over 100 bills to his name in the 10th National Assembly, Kalu is also a member of the ECOWAS Parliament, the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). His academic résumé includes a Certificate in Migration and Human Rights from John Cabot University, Italy; a Certificate in Illicit Trade from the University of Groningen, Netherlands; and a Certificate in Governance and Development from Miami Herbert Business School, USA.

He further holds a Certificate in Environmental Crimes from the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI), Italy; a Property Services Certificate (CPP40307) from Leverage Academy, Sydney, Australia; and a Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration from the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), UK, through the University of Oxford.

Kalu is also a member of the Occupational Safety and Health Association UK and the Chartered Institute of International Arbitrators.

His doctoral thesis, titled “Government Capacity to Integrate International Climate Adaptation Strategies and Policies in Nigeria”, examines how Nigeria can effectively integrate global climate adaptation frameworks into its national policies—a critical gap in the country’s response to climate change.

“The vulnerability of Nigeria’s climate is multifaceted,” Kalu wrote in the background of his thesis. “While the northern regions face desertification and declining agricultural productivity due to drought, the southern coastal areas contend with rising sea levels and erosion. Rain-fed agriculture, which dominates our food system, is under threat.”

According to him, the 2024 floods alone damaged over 1.5 million hectares of farmland across 29 states, affecting more than 9 million people and contributing to food insecurity now impacting approximately 25 million Nigerians, a number projected to rise to 33 million by mid-2025.

Following his successful thesis defense, Kalu was received by the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Patricia Manko Lar.

Expressing gratitude to the university community, Kalu said his achievement reflects the quality of education at Gowon University and emphasized the role of local institutions in national development.

“While we have opportunities to study overseas, it’s important we also look inward—at the institutions we fund. This enhances the credibility of our local institutions,” he said.

“I came here not as a Deputy Speaker, but as a student seeking knowledge. Most of my classmates didn’t know who I was. I wore my cap and T-shirt and sat at the back of the class. I wanted to be treated equally and I was. That is the spirit that fosters real learning.”

He stressed that his goal was not to acquire a title but to gain tools to contribute to nation-building. “I chose climate change because Nigeria is losing so much due to its limited capacity to integrate international policies. This research equips me to influence national policy discussions meaningfully.”

Kalu called for increased support and belief in Nigerian universities, describing them as “solution hubs” to the country’s problems.

“You will hear what we’ve discussed in this research echoed in the National Assembly. This university is contributing directly to nation-building,” he said.