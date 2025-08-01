Kalu Backs Reserved Seat Bill At NAIDOC 2025

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting women’s inclusion in governance, calling for the passage of the Reserved Seat Bill aimed at increasing female representation in Nigeria’s legislature.

Kalu made this call during the Australian High Commission’s Reception and Film Screening in Abuja to mark the 2025 National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week.

The event featured the screening of Freeman, a documentary chronicling the inspiring journey of Cathy Freeman, an Olympic champion and proud Indigenous Australian.

Describing the film as “powerful,” Kalu noted that it embodied the “strength, vision, and legacy” of women who make history when given the right support.

“Once again, I reiterated my strong belief in the capacity of women to deliver results when given the right opportunities,” he posted on his official X handle.

This belief, he added, “underscores the importance of the Reserved Seat Bill, seeking to enhance women’s representation in leadership and governance.”

Kalu called on lawmakers and stakeholders to rally behind the bill, which aims to raise women’s representation in the National Assembly from less than 4% to at least 10%.

“I called on all stakeholders to support this critical piece of legislation,” he said.

He also commended the Australian High Commission for its efforts in promoting bilateral relations and advancing mutual progress.

“I commend the Australian High Commission, under the leadership of Her Excellency Leila Bin-Juda, for her outstanding commitment,” Kalu said.

The NAIDOC 2025 theme aligns with global calls for inclusion, representation, and the celebration of indigenous and underrepresented voices.