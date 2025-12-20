Kalu Backs Dangote, Says Nigerians Are Used To ‘Free Money’

In a video released yesterday, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu made a bold statement about the endemic nature of corruption in Nigeria, from the everyday bricklayer to the high-ranking government officials. His remarks came in the wake of a public dispute between Aliko Dangote and the oil establishment, shedding light on the wide- spread issue of corruption in various sectors of the country.

Kalu did not mince words as he addressed the pervasive culture of corruption in Nigeria. He said: “Corruption is deeply rooted in the fabric of Nigerian society “From the bricklayer to the mechanic, there is a mindset of prioritising personal gain over ethical conduct.

“Some individuals would even go as far as damaging a customer’s car to extort more money. “This mentality is deeply ingrained and has seeped into every level of society.” The senator’s comments were prompted by the re- cent altercation between Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, and the oil establishment.

Kalu acknowledged Dangote’s accusations of corruption within the oil sector, affirming the truth behind his claims. “What Dangote is saying about corruption in the oil industry is undeniably true,” Kalu stated. “This is a problem that has plagued our country for far too long, and it is time to address it head-on.”

He highlighted the prevalence of a “free money” mentality among Nigerians, which he attributed to the root of the corruption epidemic. “Nigerians have become accustomed to seeking easy money without putting in the hard work,” he explained.

Kalu added: “This is a mindset that President Ahmed Tinubu has been tirelessly working to com- bat. “Those who have grown accustomed to the culture of ‘free money’ are now feeling the pressure as efforts to curb corruption intensify.”

He also emphasised his longstanding friendship with Dangote, spanning over four decades, and their shared experiences as traders. “As businessmen, we understand the value of hard work and integrity,” he remarked. “We do not subscribe to the practice of throwing money around recklessly.

“It is the corrupt government officials who are responsible for siphoning public funds and perpetuating the cycle of corruption.” As his video message concluded, Kalu urged for collective action to combat the pervasive corruption in Nigeria. “We cannot turn a blind eye to this issue any longer.

It is imperative that we hold those in positions of power accountable and instill a culture of transparency and accountability. “Only then can we begin to rebuild trust and faith in our institutions,” he declared. Senator Kalu’s bold stance on the endemic nature of corruption in Nigeria serves as a rallying cry for widespread reform and accountability.

His remarks have sparked a crucial conversation about the pervasive issue of corruption that plagues the country, signaling a call to action for change at every level of society.