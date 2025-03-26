Kalu Backs Constitutional Role For Traditional Rulers

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that traditional rulers are assigned constitutional roles.

Kalu made this statement when he received a delegation of royal fathers from the Ila/Boluwaduro/Ifedayo Federal Constituency, alongside some Southwest Lawmakers, led by Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke-Ila.

The delegation paid him a courtesy visit to submit their proposal for the creation of Igbomina State in the Southwest.

As the Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Kalu commended traditional institutions for their significant contributions to national unity and emphasized that they should be given due recognition in the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

He also commended the delegation for their belief that State creation would allow the dividends of democracy to reach the grassroots more effectively.

However, he urged them to ensure they met all constitutional requirements for State creation, assuring them that their request would be given due consideration.

Kalu said, “Let me start by commending the traditional rulers for their role in fostering national cohesion, unity, and peace across the country. My colleagues in the National Assembly, my office, and I appreciate the hard work you put into ensuring community stability and preventing crises.

“That is why some of us are advocating for the recognition of traditional rulers in Nigeria’s Constitution.

“We are still working on it and hoping to find a way to ensure traditional rulers receive official recognition at the Local, State, and National levels.

“I also want to thank you for governing your people, preserving our culture, and maintaining the values that define us as a nation. If our traditional institutions are not respected, our cultural values will be eroded by deviant behaviors.”

Addressing the delegation’s request for Igbomina State, Kalu noted that their demand aligns with constitutional provisions, and he pledged to support due process in the consideration of their proposal.

“You believe that the dividends of democracy will trickle down better to the grassroots if a state is created for people who share a common culture. The Constitution provides for such demands, and our role is to facilitate the process.

“The journey begins with the House of Representatives approving the request, followed by the President’s endorsement. You have taken the first step by submitting your documents. If all constitutional requirements—such as the approval of two-thirds of the affected state assemblies, Local Government Councils, House of Representatives, and Senate members—are met, we will push the request forward.

“Many groups have submitted proposals for state creation, but not all met the constitutional requirements. Since you have submitted your documents within the deadline, I assure you that we will take it to the next level.”

Earlier, Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin and Clement Akanni, who represent Ila/Boluwaduro/Ifedayo Federal Constituency, commended the Deputy Speaker for his work in the constitution review committee.

They informed him that notable leaders from Othe sun, Kwara, and Ekiti States are advocating for Igbomina State, emphasizing that they have met the necessary conditions for State creation.

“We have come today to present our proposal for Igbomina State. Traditional rulers and political leaders from parts of Osun, Kwara, and Ekiti states are here to show support.”

“With the endorsement of our leader, Bisi Akande, we believe it is time to have a State of our own. We have all the necessary ingredients for state creation, and we are committed to fulfilling the required conditions.

“If granted, Igbomina State will thrive and set a great example of democracy and federalism,” they stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

