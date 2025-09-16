Kalu At IPU, Reinforces Multilateralism, African Trade

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has joined the 55th Session of the Steering Committee of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kalu, who is a member of the WTO Steering Committee alongside representatives from eight other countries including the European Parliament, is participating to strengthen parliamentary engagement with the WTO under the leadership of its Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

His participation aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aimed at ending poverty, protecting the planet, and ensuring global peace and prosperity. He is also expected to reinforce Nigeria’s position on multilateralism and advance fair and inclusive trade, with positive implications for the nation’s economy and Africa’s global trade standing.

It will be recalled that in February, Kalu led Nigeria’s delegation to the IPU meeting in New York, where he called for a review of the UN funding structure. He argued that overreliance on a few donor countries undermines multilateralism and proposed reforms to expand funding participation for more equitable decision-making.

On his arrival in Geneva on Tuesday, Kalu reaffirmed his commitment to championing Nigeria and Africa’s voice in global trade governance.

“I am honored to join Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and fellow Steering Committee Members on this global assignment to strengthen parliamentary engagement with the WTO. I remain committed to ensuring that Africa’s voice, and Nigeria’s in particular, resonates strongly in shaping the future of global trade governance.

“Our mission is to reinforce multilateralism, advance fair and inclusive trade, and guarantee that no nation is left behind in the evolving global economy,” he said.