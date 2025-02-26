Kalu Asks IBB To Expose Those Behind June 12 Annulment

Share

Erstwhile Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday asked former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), to name those who conspired to annul the June 12, 1993 presidential poll. He also has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare the late Chief MKO Abiola as an ex-President.

In his book: ‘A Journey In Service’, IBB said Chief MKO Abiola won the election but some antidemocratic forces in the military led by the late Head of State Gen Sani Abacha scuttled the process of releasing the election results.

Kalu, who spoke with journalists at the National Assembly, expressed delight that Babangida had finally released his long-awaited memoir.

The representative of Abia North in the Senate said Babangida’s autobiography fell short of his expectations because it did not contain all the names of the antidemocratic elements and the roles each played in the June 12 saga.

He advised IBB to release a second edition of the book that would contain all those details that are allegedly missing in the book launched last week. Kalu said: “I look forward to the second edition of Babangida’s book because the first did not reveal all the realities.

I was present during the events of June 12, and I know what happened. “Babangida should call out the names of those responsible for preventing the election results declaration.

“Moshood Abiola won that election, and there is no doubt about it.” He said since it is now public knowledge that Abiola won the election, his portrait should be placed among Nigeria’s past Presidents.

He said: “I commend former President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him (Abiola) a posthumous national honour, but I would also appeal to President Bola Tinubu to officially recognise him and place his image where it belongs.

“This would help bring closure to his death for the family.” The legislator hailed IBB’s testimony in his book that the January 15, 1966 coup d’etat was not an “Igbo coup” but a mutiny by some military officers drawn from various ethnic groups.

He said: “The coup in question was not an Igbo coup; it was a Nigerian coup, executed by the military. “Unfortunately, some people labelled it the Igbo Coup and the Igbo people have paid dearly for it which is unfair.”

