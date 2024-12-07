Kalu Applauds Tinubu’s Strategic SEDC Board Appointments

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing pioneer members to the South East Development Commission (SEDC) board.

Kalu commended the president’s strategic choices, stating that the appointments align with his vision to reposition the South East region.

The deputy speaker specifically congratulated the nominees, including the chairmen of the board and former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, PhD; executive director for finance, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka; the executive director of projects, Hon. Toby Okechukwu; and another director, Dr. Clifford Ogbede.

Kalu also commended the president for appointing the former minority leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu to the board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

He urged them to work diligently to realize the SEDC’s mandate and promote regional development.

Kalu played a crucial role in sponsoring the SEDC’s bill which aims at addressing the region’s infrastructural challenges, ecological problems, and environmental issues.

The deputy speaker’s appreciation ultimately reflects his commitment to the growth and progress of the South East region.

