Kalu Advocates Fairness In African Union Commission

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for fairness, equity, and equal allocation of slots and opportunities in the African Union Commission (AUC) among member countries.

Speaking at a Joint Orientation Workshop for the Committee on Audit and Public Accounts (CAPA), Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline, and Committee on Monetary and Financial Affairs of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) at Midrand, South Africa, on Tuesday, Kalu emphasised the need for fairness and equity in the allocation of slots and opportunities.

The Pan-African Parliament, also known as the African Parliament, is the legislative body of the African Union.

The deputy speaker in his contribution to the issues also urged the AUC to revisit its decision and ensure fair treatment for all member states, expressing concerns over the AUC’s handling of appeals emanating from the issues.

He said: “We are talking about the African Union Commission (AUC), which is in Ethiopia. We are saying fairness, and equity for everyone who is supposed to get slots, either by contributions or geography.

“If there is a Nigerian who wants to be anything, you should not tell him no. So, it’s equality for all. If we create equality, competition, the formula that recognizes indicators that will inform the decisions of those who are in Human Resources, the balance will be created.

“As long as there’s still a gap for an appeal to take place, it’s wrong for the execution of a decision to be in place. The appeal is to revisit and review the initial position so the punishment or otherwise is stated by the status quo.

“This is the fundamental principle of the law, and some of us here are lawyers. To accept this in a forum where they are members is wrong. So, it needs to be revisited. The office needs to take it up with the AUC”.

