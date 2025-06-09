Kalu, Adighije Commend Otti’s Performance

Share

Two prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and Chris Adighije, have expressed pride in being Abians, citing the transformation being championed by Governor Alex Otti across various sectors of the state.

The duo paid a courtesy visit to Governor Otti to personally commend his performance, having been unable to attend his second anniversary celebration. They also advised him to maintain a closer relationship with President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, described Governor Otti’s performance as impressive, assuring him of his unwavering support.

“You have made me proud,” Kalu said. “The road from Igbere to Umuahia, and then to your home in Isiala Ngwa South, used to take three hours. Now, because you’ve fixed the road linking Umuahia, Bende, and Ohafia—abandoned for over 16 years—I made the trip in under an hour. I flew on that road.”

Kalu, who chairs the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), praised Governor Otti as a personal friend and brother beyond political affiliations.

“You’re my friend for life; you are my brother for life. Whether you are running for election or not, brotherhood is brotherhood… You have done well for our state. Thank you very much.

“I know Abians know what is good for them. When the people feel good, they don’t leave their best—they stick with their best.”

He also acknowledged the Commissioner for Works for the rehabilitation of roads in his hometown of Igbere.

While reaffirming his support for Governor Otti, Senator Kalu encouraged him to continue supporting President Tinubu, stressing that he was not asking him to defect from his party.

Also speaking, Senator Chris Adighije echoed similar sentiments, stating that he is proud to be an Abian because of the progress under Governor Otti’s administration.

“I have no regrets supporting you, and I will continue to support you,” Adighije said. “It is not about partisan politics; it is about the development of our state.”

He also urged the Governor to continue supporting President Tinubu, whom he described as performing well at the national level.

In his response, Governor Otti reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu, especially on key economic reforms such as the removal of the fuel subsidy, which he described as long overdue and unsustainable.

“The President and I are very good friends, and our friendship predates politics and our current offices,” Otti said. “We agree on many issues, especially on the economy. Removing the fuel subsidy was a courageous decision, and I fully support it.

“We have behaved irresponsibly as a nation for too long, and now we are undergoing painful corrections. If we stay the course, we will get it right.”

On the 2027 elections, Governor Otti dismissed any early speculations, noting that the future is in God’s hands.

“My focus is on working for the people, not fighting anyone. I am building on the foundation laid by previous administrations and will continue to do so with sincerity and purpose.”

