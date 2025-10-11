Kalu, Abaribe, Legal Icons Unite In Abuja As UOALC Celebrates 5th Anniversary

It was an evening filled with elegance and recognition as Uche Ojembe & Associates Legal Consult (UOALC), a prominent Abuja-based legal firm, marked its 5th anniversary with a grand celebration at the Exclusive Serene Hotel.

Held under the theme: ‘Celebrating Five Years of Legal Excellence: A Future of Impact’, the event drew a distinguished crowd of legal experts, political leaders, clients, and supporters who gathered to honour the firm’s remarkable progress and achievements over the past five years.

Among the high-profile guests were notable Nigerian politicians and public figures, including Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Emeka Wogu (Chairman of the South East Development Commission and former Minister of Labour), Magistrate Hon. Farila Ibrahim, Chief Azubogu, and Barr. Awa Kalu (SAN) (former Attorney-General of Abia State). Their presence brought prestige and honour to the occasion.

In his goodwill message, Senator Kalu commended the firm for its resolute dedication to justice and high standards in legal practice.

“I commend the firm for its unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law and encourage young legal practitioners to remain steadfast in integrity, service, and professionalism. Congratulations once again on this milestone of excellence,” he said.

Attendees enjoyed a thoughtfully planned evening featuring highlights of UOALC’s journey, an awards segment, and a vibrant banquet that fostered a spirit of celebration and professional networking.

Delivering a heartfelt keynote address, Barrister Uchenna Ojembe, founder and Lead Counsel of UOALC, shared reflections on the firm’s evolution from modest beginnings to a nationally respected legal institution.

“What began as a modest legal outfit has grown into a reputable firm anchored on integrity, professionalism and results,” he said.

“As we celebrate five years of excellence, innovation and impact, we reflect not only on the milestones achieved, but on the challenges that shaped us, the relationships that strengthened us and the values that continue to define our practice,” he added.

He went on to express sincere gratitude to the firm’s loyal clients — many of whom have been with UOALC since its inception — as well as to his colleagues, partners, and both past and current team members.

“Your trust in our counsel and your confidence in our representation have been the driving force behind our growth,” he added, also acknowledging the support of his family and mentors.

Speaking on the firm’s formative years, Ojembe recounted the unique difficulties of establishing a law firm in 2020 — at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — when many businesses were closing.

“This was not how we started. And I tell people that there’s really not much to it than creativity, hard work, and real dedication—not public deception,” he remarked.

“By God’s grace, I’ve handled a lot of high-level cases in the country, from high-level debt recovery cases to probate matters, criminal matters, and civil matters. Now we are expanding our scope also to persons in the diaspora.”

He closed his address with a strong reaffirmation of the firm’s core mission and values: “Today is not just a celebration of how far we have come, but a reaffirmation of who we are and what we stand for. I welcome everybody once again to this special evening of reflection, recognition and renewal.

Thank you for sharing this moment with us, and may the next five years bring even greater success, not just for UOALC, but also everyone who is here who is connected to the vision.”

The memorable night wrapped up with music, fine dining, and lively conversations, as guests raised their glasses to continued growth, excellence, and the lasting impact of Uche Ojembe & Associates Legal Consult.