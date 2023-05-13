Kality Killing: Rights Group Wants Nigerian Inmates In Ethiopian Prison Repatriated

Civil society and rights advocacy group, Protect The Weak International Foundation (PROWIF), has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to initiate urgent diplomatic intervention to engage the Ethiopian government on the need to relocate or re- patriate Nigerian prisoners in Ethiopia for their safety.

The President of the group, Mazi Chinonso Uba Nonsonkwa urged the FG to mandate the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the ministry to initiate an immediate relocation of Nigerian prisoners in Kality Prison in Ethiopia following reports of brutalisation of Nigerian prisoners in the prison, which led to the death of a Nigerian female prisoner.